-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGFGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

