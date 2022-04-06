$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 9,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.