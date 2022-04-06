-$0.11 EPS Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

