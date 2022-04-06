$0.10 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $345.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.90. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

