-$0.08 EPS Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 78,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.