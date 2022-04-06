-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Streamline Health Solutions.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $145,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.