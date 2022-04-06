-$0.05 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NOV posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.38. 12,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

