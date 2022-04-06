$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. OptimizeRx also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 134,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,834. The company has a market cap of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.