$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

COCO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 6,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,440. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.