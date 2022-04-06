$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

COCO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 6,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,440. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

