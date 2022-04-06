-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RDNT stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

