-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

