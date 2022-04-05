Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.