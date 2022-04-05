ZKSpace Price Tops $0.13 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and $3.62 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.50 or 0.07471663 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,848.80 or 0.99946575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00054213 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

