Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

ZBRA stock traded up $17.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.24. 492,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

