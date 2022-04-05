Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

OMI stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $13,318,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

