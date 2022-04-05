Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Hold

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 64,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $14,238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

