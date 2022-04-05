Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $52.56 on Friday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

