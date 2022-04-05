Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Hold”

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

BRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brady by 199.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 23.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

