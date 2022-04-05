Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $29.69 on Friday. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter.

About Tata Motors (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.