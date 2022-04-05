Zacks Investment Research Lowers SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Sell

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 1,360,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,133. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after buying an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

