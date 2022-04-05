Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.
In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
