Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent (Get Rating)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.