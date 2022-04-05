Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Strong Sell

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

GAU remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Monday. 689,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,834 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

