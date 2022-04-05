Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Hold

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $753.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

