Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEBR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

WEBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,874. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Weber by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

