Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on TS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 58,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tenaris by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 309,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.