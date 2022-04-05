Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Sysco reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

