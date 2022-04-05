Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.37. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 124,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.