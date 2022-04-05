Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Quipt Home Medical also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,810. The company has a market capitalization of $152.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

