Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will post $4.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,373,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 271,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

