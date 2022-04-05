Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after buying an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.