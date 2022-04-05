Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

CW stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.19. The company had a trading volume of 201,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

