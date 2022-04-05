Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to post $30.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $131.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Several research firms have commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

