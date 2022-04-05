Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. UWM posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

In other UWM news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 6,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.