Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $7.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.76 billion and the lowest is $6.99 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $30.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. 19,251,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,742,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,198,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

