Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewAge stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,444. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

