Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

LQDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LQDA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 840.2% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

