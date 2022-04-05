Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.57). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,296. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $790.27 million, a P/E ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Inogen by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 1,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.