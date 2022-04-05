Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

