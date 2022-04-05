Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.19. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.