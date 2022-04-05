Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSC. StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

