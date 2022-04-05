Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 31,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

