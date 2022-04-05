Zacks: Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 135,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $8,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

