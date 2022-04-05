Zacks: Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $160.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.40 million to $161.29 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $697.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $638.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

