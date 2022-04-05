Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 727.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. 2,125,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

