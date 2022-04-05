Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Traeger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Traeger by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Traeger by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COOK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.97. 978,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

