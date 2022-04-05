Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

