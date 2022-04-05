Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.68. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,573. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.