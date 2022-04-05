Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to announce $509.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.50 million to $513.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 81,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

