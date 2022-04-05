Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,962,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.93%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.