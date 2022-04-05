Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $978.91 million to $1.19 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $438.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 915,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.97. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 91,123 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
